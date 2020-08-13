Growlers Sign Forward Mark Tremaine

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, proud affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the club has signed Dartmouth, Nova Scotia native Mark Tremaine to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the upcoming 2020-21 ECHL season.

Tremaine, 26, made his professional debut last season as a member of the Growlers, appearing in five contests and registering one assist before the season was halted due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to joining the Growlers, Tremaine was a USports standout for St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, Nova Scotia. The 6'1" forward played five full seasons at St. FX between 2015 and 2020 and appeared in a total of 146 games, scoring 46 goals and adding 53 assists for 99 points, while also collecting 232 penalty minutes.

"It was a no brainer," Tremaine said of his decision to return.

"I wasn't really sure if I would ever have the opportunity to play professional hockey and to be able to do that on the east coast is pretty incredible. I'm looking forward to that. I had a great time when I was there last year. It's an unbelievable organization with a lot of support, especially from the Marlies and Maple Leafs. The way we were treated was incredible."

Growlers Head Coach John Snowden admits that Tremaine made quite an impression in his short stint with the club at the end of the 2019-20 season and believes his combination of skills, grit and leadership could make him an important part of the team moving forward.

"We didn't get to see as much of him as we would have liked," Snowden said.

"In the short amount of time that we did have him, his character is about as good as I've ever seen as a person and as a locker room presence. He competes every day. He can play everywhere, up and down your lineup. He's a first-over-the-boards kind of penalty killer. He can play hard minutes against top lines and relishes those moments. I thought it was an important thing to see how much more he can bring to our team and to see him jump into the pro game and develop as a pro player."

Following the 2018-19 season, the left-handed centre earned accolades for his smart and tenacious play as he was named to the USports AUS Conference Second All-Star Team. That season, his best as a collegian, he recorded nine goals and 15 assists for 24 points in just 28 games.

As a junior, Tremaine played in 223 games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) from 2011 to 2015, including two seasons for the Moncton Wildcats, one season with the Victoriaville Tigres and one season with the Saint John Sea Dogs, where he served as an assistant captain.

