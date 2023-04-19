Icemen & City of Jacksonville Launch 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack along with the City of Jacksonville have officially announced the opening of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Dreamfinder. The announcement came at a press conference held at the Icebreakers Bar & Grill located inside the newly renovated Community First Igloo in Jacksonville.

The Icemen have clinched a spot in the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs and will face the Greenville Swamp Rabbits beginning this Friday and Sunday at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

"Our community is proud to support the Jacksonville Icemen during their third trip to the Kelly Cup Playoffs," said Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry. "The Icemen continue to rally the community around our growing love of Ice Hockey, and I am excited to cheer them on as they face the Greenville Swamp Rabbits!"

The Icemen are currently in their sixth season in Jacksonville. In addition, the Icemen have set new attendance records in overall and average attendance. The Icemen led the entire ECHL in overall attendance and average attendance, averaging 7,749 fans per game.

Second-year head coach Nick Luukko guided the team to a club record 44 wins, as the team also finished in the top four in the league in almost every defensive stats category.

This past weekend, captain Christopher Brown set the club's new single season scoring record with 64 points, passing former Icemen star Wacey Rabbit (2018-19, 60 pts) and current teammate Craig Martin (2021-22, 60 pts).

"We are incredibly proud of the accomplishments that were made this season by our front office staff, players and coaches," said Icemen CEO Andy Kaufmann. "We still have goals to achieve as we head into the playoffs, and we look forward to enjoying the postseason with our staff, fans and sponsors."

The Icemen would like to recognize Sight & Sound Productions for thier assistance in set up for today's press conference.

The following is the complete schedule for the Icemen's best-of-seven series with Greenville:

GAME 1: Friday April 21, 7:00 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville (Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena)

GAME 2: Sunday, April 23, 5:00 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville (Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena)

GAME 3: Tuesday, April 25, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville (Bons Secours Wellness Arena)

GAME 4: Friday, April 28, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville (Bons Secours Wellness Arena)

GAME 5: Saturday, April 29, 7:05 p.m. ***

Jacksonville at Greenville (Bons Secours Wellness Arena)

GAME 6: Tuesday, May 2, 7:00 p.m. ***

Greenville at Jacksonville (Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena)

GAME 7: Wednesday, May 3, 7:00 p.m. ***

Greenville at Jacksonville (Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena)

*** If Necessary

Tickets may be purchased on Ticketmaster, or by calling the Icemen office at 904-602-7825.

Fans may also catch all Icemen game broadcasts online at www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen and at FloHockey.TV.

