Owen Headrick Named ECHL Defenseman of the Year

April 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The ECHL (@ECHL) announced today that Steelheads defenseman Owen Headrick has been named the ECHL Defenseman of the Year for 2022-23 as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcaster, media relations directors and media members.

The ECHL Defenseman of the Year award is presented annually to the defensive player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-around ability in the position.

Matt Register of Idaho finished second, followed by Greenville's Max Martin, Michael Brodzinski of Orlando and Wichita's Cole MacDonald.

Headrick, 25, was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team and the All-ECHL First Team last week. The Garden River, ON native led all ECHL defensemen in goals (15), game-winning goals (4), tied for first in points (54), tied for third in power-play goals (6), ranked fifth in power-play points (24), and third with a +35 rating.

He is the first Steelheads defenseman to win the award and joins Sacha Guimond (2012-13), Brandon Smith (1994-95) and Kelly Szautner (1988-89) as the only rookies to be named Defenseman of the Year in ECHL history.

Idaho hosts Utah tonight and Friday April 21st for games one and two of the First Round of the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs.

