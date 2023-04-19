Gorsuch Wins SPHL Goaltender of the Year Award

April 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder's Trevor Gorsuch

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder's Trevor Gorsuch(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota are excited to announce that Thunder netminder Trevor Gorsuch was named as the Southern Professional Goaltender of the Year.

Gorsuch, 28, led all SPHL goaltenders in goals-against average (2.26) and save percentage (.936). He finished fifth in the league in wins (15) and third with two shutouts for the Evansville Thunderbolts.

He joined the Thunder on April 5, going 3-1-0-1 in five appearances with a 2.73 goals-against average and .934 save percentage. The St. Charles, Missouri native saw 40 or more shots in four of his five starts.

Our final special jersey of the season is now live online. Fans can bid on the DASH Auction App, presented by J.P. Weigand & Sons Auction Division. Click here to bid. To see the jersey reveal, click here.

Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now. Get our Tax Day Sale, which ends at the end of April. Click here to learn more and find out what you get for taking advantage of this great offer early.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 19, 2023

Gorsuch Wins SPHL Goaltender of the Year Award - Wichita Thunder

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.