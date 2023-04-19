Growlers Toppled 5-3 by Thunder in Game 1
April 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers opened their 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs with a tough 5-3 defeat to the Adirondack Thunder on Wednesday night at Cool Insuring Arena.
Adirondack scored in bunches as they struck twice within 44 seconds early in the first before adding a trio in the middle frame all in a 3:08 span. Michael Joyaux, Tommy Miller and Orrin Centazzo provided the Growler scoring, the first two picking up their first professional postseason goals.
Newfoundland look to even up the series on Friday night at 8:30 pm in Game Two.
Three Stars:
1. ADK - R. Orgel
2. ADK - S. Harper
3. ADK - D. Mingo
