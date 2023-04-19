Mavericks Begin Postseason Tonight at Cable Dahmer Arena

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks hit the ice tonight for their first postseason game in four seasons. The Mavericks take on the Allen Americans at 7:05 PM at Cable Dahmer Arena.

The first three games of the Mountain Division Semifinals will be played on home-ice for Kansas City, where the Mavericks were one of the best teams in the ECHL this season.

Kansas City ended the regular season on a four-game winning streak and look to carry that into postseason play.

Tickets for the first round of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs are currently on sale via the Mavericks ticket office. Call 816-252-7825 or visit kcmavericks.com to make sure you don't miss a minute of exciting postseason hockey in Kansas City!

WHERE: Cable Dahmer Arena 19100 E Valley View Parkway, Independence, Mo., 64055

