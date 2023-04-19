Thunder Take Game One Over Growlers, 5-3

April 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - Ryan Orgel scored twice and Mike Robinson stopped 28 shots as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Newfoundland Growlers, 5-3, on Wednesday night from Cool Insuring Arena in Game One of the North Division Semifinal.

Adirondack scored back-to-back goals to take an early 2-0 lead. Ryan Orgel cashed in on the first power play of the game to give the Thunder the lead. Dajon Mingo and Colin Long collected the assists just 3:44 into the game.

Shortly after, Ryan Smith hit Matt Jennings with a breakaway pass in the offensive zone and he beat goaltender Luke Cavallin at 4:28 of the opening period for the two-goal lead. Jennings' goal was assisted by Smith and Nick Rivera.

Newfoundland responded with two goals to tie the game at two. Michael Joyaux and Orrin Centazzo pulled the Growlers even with tallies at 13:44 and 19:40 and the game was even 2-2 after one period.

The Thunder added to the lead with three goals in period two to take a three-goal lead into the third. Grant Jozefek bounced the puck off the back of Cavallin at 7:20 of the middle frame to give the Thunder another one-goal lead.

Shane Harper ripped a slap shot from the top of the offensive zone circles to give Adirondack a 4-2 lead. Dajon Mingo deflected the puck to Harper from the right wall at 9:12 of the second with the secondary assist going to Matt Slick.

Orgel scored his second of the game from a low angle to give the Thunder a 5-2 lead and forced a goaltending change. Orgel's tally came at 10:28 and the Thunder took that lead into the final period while holding the Growlers to just one shot.

Newfoundland scored a shorthanded goal in the third period in the 5-3 win for the Thunder. Mike Robinson stopped 28 of 31 shots in the win.

The Thunder will host the Newfoundland Growlers in game two on Friday at 7 p.m. and game three on Saturday at 5 p.m. Friday is $3 Labatt Blue and Saturday is $4 Bud Light. Get your tickets by visiting the Thunder front office or by calling 518-480-3355.

Thunder Home Playoff Games

Game 2 - Friday, April 21 vs. Newfoundland - 7 p.m.

Game 3 - Saturday, April 22 vs. Newfoundland - 5 p.m.

For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

