Idaho's Headrick Named ECHL Defenseman of the Year

Idaho Steelheads defenseman Owen Headrick

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced that Owen Headrick of the Idaho Steelheads is the ECHL Defenseman of the Year for 2022-23 as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.

The ECHL Defenseman of the Year award is presented annually to the defensive player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-around ability in the position.

Matt Register of Idaho finished second, followed by Greenville's Max Martin, Michael Brodzinski of Orlando and Wichita's Cole MacDonald.

The winner of the Nick Vitucci Goaltender of the Year award will be announced on Thursday.

Named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team and the All-ECHL First Team last week, Headrick led all ECHL defensemen with 15 goals and four game-winning goals, was tied for first with 54 points, was tied for third with six power-play goals, ranked fifth with 24 power-play points and third with a +35 rating.

Headrick joins Sacha Guimond (2012-13), Brandon Smith (1994-95) and Kelly Szautner (1988-89) as the only rookies to be named Defenseman of the Year in ECHL history.

ECHL Defenseman of the Year Award Winners

2022-23 Owen Headrick, Idaho Steelheads

2021-22 Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Utah Grizzlies

2020-21 Les Lancaster, Allen Americans

2019-20 Alex Breton, Allen Americans

2018-19 Eric Knodel, Cincinnati Cyclones

2017-18 Matt Register, Colorado Eagles

2016-17 Matt Register, Colorado Eagles

2015-16 Mathew Maione, Wheeling Nailers

2014-15 Mike Little, Florida Everblades

2013-14 Matt Register, Ontario Reign

2012-13 Sacha Guimond, Gwinnett Gladiators

2011-12 Aaron Schneekloth, Colorado Eagles

2010-11 Eric Regan, Elmira Jackals

2009-10 J.C. Sawyer, Toledo Walleye

2008-09 Dylan Yeo, Victoria Salmon Kings

2007-08 Peter Metcalf, Alaska Aces

2006-07 Jon Awe, Gwinnett Gladiators

2005-06 Ryan Gaucher, Alaska Aces

2004-05 Ray DiLauro, Wheeling Nailers

2003-04 Corey Neilson, Pensacola Ice Pilots

2002-03 Jim Baxter, Mississippi Sea Wolves

2001-02 Duncan Dalmao, Roanoke Express

2000-01 Tom Nemeth, Dayton Bombers

1999-00 Tom Nemeth, Dayton Bombers

1998-99 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators

1997-98 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators

1996-97 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators

1995-96 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators

1994-95 Brandon Smith, Dayton Bombers

1993-94 Tom Nemeth, Dayton Bombers

1992-93 Derek Booth, Toledo Storm

1991-92 Scott White, Greensboro Monarchs

1990-91 Brett MacDonald, Nashville Knights

1989-90 Bill Whitfield, Virginia Lancers

1988-89 Kelly Szautner, Erie Panthers

