Idaho's Headrick Named ECHL Defenseman of the Year
April 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced that Owen Headrick of the Idaho Steelheads is the ECHL Defenseman of the Year for 2022-23 as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.
The ECHL Defenseman of the Year award is presented annually to the defensive player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-around ability in the position.
Matt Register of Idaho finished second, followed by Greenville's Max Martin, Michael Brodzinski of Orlando and Wichita's Cole MacDonald.
The winner of the Nick Vitucci Goaltender of the Year award will be announced on Thursday.
Named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team and the All-ECHL First Team last week, Headrick led all ECHL defensemen with 15 goals and four game-winning goals, was tied for first with 54 points, was tied for third with six power-play goals, ranked fifth with 24 power-play points and third with a +35 rating.
Headrick joins Sacha Guimond (2012-13), Brandon Smith (1994-95) and Kelly Szautner (1988-89) as the only rookies to be named Defenseman of the Year in ECHL history.
ECHL Defenseman of the Year Award Winners
2022-23 Owen Headrick, Idaho Steelheads
2021-22 Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Utah Grizzlies
2020-21 Les Lancaster, Allen Americans
2019-20 Alex Breton, Allen Americans
2018-19 Eric Knodel, Cincinnati Cyclones
2017-18 Matt Register, Colorado Eagles
2016-17 Matt Register, Colorado Eagles
2015-16 Mathew Maione, Wheeling Nailers
2014-15 Mike Little, Florida Everblades
2013-14 Matt Register, Ontario Reign
2012-13 Sacha Guimond, Gwinnett Gladiators
2011-12 Aaron Schneekloth, Colorado Eagles
2010-11 Eric Regan, Elmira Jackals
2009-10 J.C. Sawyer, Toledo Walleye
2008-09 Dylan Yeo, Victoria Salmon Kings
2007-08 Peter Metcalf, Alaska Aces
2006-07 Jon Awe, Gwinnett Gladiators
2005-06 Ryan Gaucher, Alaska Aces
2004-05 Ray DiLauro, Wheeling Nailers
2003-04 Corey Neilson, Pensacola Ice Pilots
2002-03 Jim Baxter, Mississippi Sea Wolves
2001-02 Duncan Dalmao, Roanoke Express
2000-01 Tom Nemeth, Dayton Bombers
1999-00 Tom Nemeth, Dayton Bombers
1998-99 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators
1997-98 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators
1996-97 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators
1995-96 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators
1994-95 Brandon Smith, Dayton Bombers
1993-94 Tom Nemeth, Dayton Bombers
1992-93 Derek Booth, Toledo Storm
1991-92 Scott White, Greensboro Monarchs
1990-91 Brett MacDonald, Nashville Knights
1989-90 Bill Whitfield, Virginia Lancers
1988-89 Kelly Szautner, Erie Panthers
Images from this story
|
Idaho Steelheads defenseman Owen Headrick
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 19, 2023
- Idaho's Headrick Named ECHL Defenseman of the Year - ECHL
- Owen Headrick Named ECHL Defenseman of the Year - Idaho Steelheads
- Grizzlies Playoff Gameday: 7 Game Series Begins in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Day Preview: Americans Open the Playoffs Tonight in KC - Allen Americans
- Mavericks Begin Postseason Tonight at Cable Dahmer Arena - Kansas City Mavericks
- Gorsuch Wins SPHL Goaltender of the Year Award - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.