Game Day Preview: Americans Open the Playoffs Tonight in KC

April 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans celebrate a goal

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans celebrate a goal(Allen Americans)

Kansas City, Missouri - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), open the Kelly Cup Playoffs tonight in Kansas City. The Americans finished the regular season in second place in the Mountain Division. They won the season series 4-2-0.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:45 pm CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: Friday, April 28th, 7:05 PM CDT

Americans lock up second place: The Allen Americans locked up second place in the Mountain Division with a 5-4 shootout win last Saturday night in Allen. Wichita tied the game late in the third period to send the game to the extra session. Neither team scored in overtime, sending the game to a shootout. Jack Combs and Hank Crone both scored in the shootout. Crone had the game winner. Wichita outshot the Americans 54-44. Neither team scored on the power play, going a combined 0-for-9. Jakov Novak and Liam Finlay each had two goals in the Allen win.

Fourth ranked power play: The Americans finished the regular season with the fourth ranked power play in the ECHL with 73 power play goals in 305 chances. The PP unit finished at 23.9%, behind Newfoundland, South Carolina, and top ranked Toledo.

Fournier ends the season with a milestone: Americans forward Stefan Fournier had an assist last Saturday night in the Americans 5-4 shootout win over Wichita. His helper on Liam Finlay's 32nd goal of the season was his 100th career assist. In 20 games with the Americans since being traded by Wichita for Gavin Gould, he had 11 points (6 goals and 5 assists).

Combs falls a little short of 100: Americans forward Jack Combs finished the regular season five points shy of 100. Combs 95 points was a career high as a professional. He finished 10 points behind teammate Hank Crone who won the scoring title with 105 points.

Mandolese gets the win in his return: Goaltender Kevin Mandolese made his return to the Americans lineup last Saturday night stopping 50 shots for Allen in the shootout victory over Wichita. He finished the regular season with a 5-1-0 record. He had a 2.64 goals against average with a 0.927 save percentage.

Rookie of the Year: Americans forward Hank Crone was named the ECHL Rookie of the Year on Monday. Crone finished as the top rookie with 105 points in 69 games. Teammate Liam Finlay finished fifth in the voting.

Comparing Allen and Kansas City

Final Regular Season Stats

Allen Americans:

Home: 18-15-2-1

Away: 19-17-0-0

Overall: 37-32-2-1

Last 10: 6-3-1-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (49) Hank Crone

Assists: (57) Jack Combs

Points: (105) Hank Crone

+/-: (+10) Kris Myllari

PIM: (190) Mikael Robidoux

Kansas City Mavericks Leaders:

Goals: (22) *Jeremy McKenna

Assists: (26) Hugo Roy

Points: (44) Hugo Roy

+/-: (+19) Theo Calvas

PIM: (100) Ryan Harrison

*In the AHL

Americans first round series vs. Kansas City Mavericks

Game 1 Wednesday, April 19th @. Kansas City, 7:05 PM

Game 2 Thursday, April 20th @ Kansas City, 7:05 PM

Game 3 Monday, April 24th @ Kansas City, 7:05 PM

Game 4 Friday, April 28th vs. Kansas City, 7:05 PM

Game 5 Saturday, April 29th vs. Kansas City, 7:05 PM (If necessary)

Game 6 Monday, May 1st vs. Kansas City, 7:05 PM (If necessary)

Game 7, Wednesday, May 3rd, vs. Kansas City, 7:05 PM (If necessary)

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.