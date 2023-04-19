ECHL Transactions - April 19

April 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 19, 2023:

Cincinnati:

Add Andrew Nielsen, D returned from loan to Cleveland

Delete Andrew Nielsen, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Ryan Harrison, F activated from reserve

Delete Luke Santerno, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.