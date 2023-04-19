ECHL Transactions - April 19
April 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 19, 2023:
Cincinnati:
Add Andrew Nielsen, D returned from loan to Cleveland
Delete Andrew Nielsen, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Ryan Harrison, F activated from reserve
Delete Luke Santerno, F placed on reserve
