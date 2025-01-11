Ice Wolves Fall in Shootout to Brahmas
January 11, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release
The Ice Wolves lost in a shootout to the Lone Star Brahmas Saturday, Jan. 11. Nayan Pai would open the scoring 7:39 into the first period, an unassisted goal to give the Ice Wolves a 1-0 lead. Leo Bergstrom would tie the game for the Brahmas nine minutes later. That would be all of the scoring in regulation as well as overtime as both netminders would only allow the two goals on 42 shots faced. The Brahmas would ultimately win the shootout 2-0 with goals from Anthony Cappello and Ryan Comishock.
