Rhinos Fall 7-4 to Jackalopes in Game #1

January 11, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

El Paso Rhinos News Release







The puck dropped here in the Sun City and the sparks begin to fly as both teams fight for control of the ice. Hunter Toms starts off the Jackalopes tonight with their first goal at the 5:36 mark followed not even 30 seconds later by the Rhinos answering back with one of our own. At the end of the first the game would be tied at 1-1. After the first intermission the Jackalopes start to put the pressure on, taking two goals courtesy of Jack L'Esperance and Nicholas Puricelli for a 3-1 lead by just under the 12-minute mark. Trent Anfinson scores and brings the Rhinos back within one point, but the Jackalopes wouldn't let any point go unchecked, putting Odessa ahead with a 4-2 lead at the end of the second period. After one more intermissions the competition reaches it's climax as both teams fight even harder for any inch of ground. For eleven minutes in the third neither team is able to break through, but Beckett Hinchsliff brings the Rhinos back within one point, but yet again the Jackalopes manage to keep their two-goal lead by taking yet another for themselves, giving them a 5-3 lead at 12:22 into the period. Tyler Kedzo snags a goal for the Rhinos, but unfortunately it would be the last of the night as the Jackalopes' Marcus Fechko and Caden Ghiossi score twice more. Odessa takes Game #1 with a 7-4 victory over the Rhinos.

