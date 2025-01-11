Wings Hold Tight Game, But Fall to Bobcats Friday

January 11, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Wings traveled to Bismack to take on the Bobcats in VFW Sports Center and were able to get on the board within the first couple minutes of the first period. After a tight game all night, they eventually fell short after a couple quick goals in the third period.

In the first period, it would seem as though the Wings would be in full control. Right away at the 1:29 mark, Leonid Bulgakov for the Wings would get them on the board getting assists from Sebastian Lillsund and Jibber Kuhl. After this point, and although the Bobcats are a team that takes the least amount of penalties in the Central Division, they would find themselves on the kill putting the Wings on the Power Play three times in the first fifteen minutes of play. The Wings would hold the Bobcats to just 3 shots on goal for the entire period, and Bulgakov's goal would be the only scoring chance for the period as well leaving the score 1-0 with the Wings in the lead heading into the second period.

The Bobcats would come into the second period learning from their mistakes in the first. They would not take any penalties in the second, and instead, the Wings would find themselves on the kill. However, neither team would find a scoring chance, and the score would remain 1-0 still with the Wings in the lead going into the final period of the night.

In the third period, no penalties would be taken for either team, and it would not be until the 9:27 mark when another goal would be recorded. This time, it would be Julian Beaumont for the Bobcats who would find the back of the net, and evening the score. Just over a minute later, Charlie Sandven would find a chance taking a shot similar to Beaumont's shot, and Bismarck would take the lead. After this point, it was a back and forth battle to see if the game would go into overtime. As time was ticking down on the clock, the Wings would pull their goaltender, and the Bobcats goaltender would have to make some monstrous saves in order to keep their lead. There would be a shot that would cross the goal line, but it would cross after the final buzzer, keeping the score 2-1 for the Bobcats win.

Despite the loss, the Wings were able to hold the Bobcats to going 0 for 3 on their Power Play.

Damon Cunningham was in net for the Wings, stopping 18 of 20 shots sent his way.

The Wings are back in the VFW Sports Center in Bismarck to take on the Bobcats again Saturday night.

