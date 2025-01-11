Hat Tricks Ground the Aviators in 4-2 Victory

January 11, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury, CT - Danbury takes the season series lead over Elmira, as they sweep the Aviators in a 4-2 final. Tyler Spokane stopped 40 out of 42 shots for a .952 save percentage, while alternate captain Niko Tournas secured his first NAHL hat trick. The Hat Tricks have now secured themselves in eighth place, putting themselves two points out of a playoff spot.

The Hat Tricks had an even period in the opening frame, with only two penalties being called through that first 20 minutes. Danbury got off to a hot start in the second frame however, as Hat Tricks alternate captain Niko Tournas potted his 21st goal of the season to open the scoring. A scrum behind the crease of Hat Tricks netminder Tyler Spokane would lead to a penalty kill for Danbury. Unfortunately, Elmira forward Gavin Duckworth would net the first Aviators goal to tie up the score. 2:02 later, the Hat Tricks would take the lead back with forward Kai Elkie getting his second goal against his former squad. In said handshake line, pushing and shoving ensued as Danbury cruised in front of the Elmira bench. 2:18 later, Niko would find the back of the net on the power play to take a 3-1 lead heading into the final frame. It was a physical contest in the final frame, with the biggest penalty going against Hat Tricks defenseman Svante Strandberg receiving a game misconduct for checking from behind. This would stop Danbury from pushing on, as Niko Tournas would notch his first NAHL career hat trick 5:09 into third period. Elmira forward Jett Otwell would score the final goal of the night for both sides, giving us a 4-2 final.

