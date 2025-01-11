Weekend Recap January 10-11

January 11, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

For the final time this regular season, the Minotauros and Norsemen played a two-game set in St. Cloud this weekend to conclude their season series.

St. Cloud kicked off the weekend by scoring first in the opening frame on Friday. Mason LeBell scored on Tauro's starting goalie, Lukas Swedin, beating him on a wraparound just over three minutes into the contest. Hudson Blue and Sam Harris provided the helpers on the tally.

7:48 into the second period, Minot eventually countered, drawing the score even at 1-1. Jesse Juhola netted his 15th marker in this year's campaign with the man advantage, while Adam Mahler and Jack O'Hanisian added the assists.

The Tauros took the lead just 24 seconds into the third period, with Landon Flemming netting his fourth goal of the season. O'Hanisian and Billy Batten added assists.

Minot extended their lead to 3-1, 6:49 into the third. Jack Edwards blasted a rocket from the slot into the top of the net after capitalizing a Norsemen defensive zone turnover.

Gavin Middendorf sealed the win with an empty-net goal late in the game, giving Minot a 4-1 victory to start the weekend.

On Saturday, the Tauros carried their momentum into the second game. Batten opened the scoring on the power play, hammering home a rebound off an Ian Spencer shot at 13:12 of the first period. Mahler also earned an assist.

Minot added to their lead in the second period. Juhola tallied his second goal of the weekend, followed by Spencer's late-period marker, putting the Tauros up 3-0.

With no additional goals in the third period, Swedin earned a 3-0 shutout victory-his fourth of the season. Minot also logged an important road sweep and claimed the season series against St. Cloud with a 5-2-1 record.

Next up, the Tauros are back on the road, making a trip down to Aberdeen before rounding out the month of January at home on the 24th & 25th, taking on the Watertown Shamrocks.

