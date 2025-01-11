Home Game Day: Janesville Jets vs. Anchorage Wolverines

January 11, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







It is SO good to be home, Wolverines Nation! The arena was packed last night while your Anchorage Wolverines drove to a 4-3 overtime win against the Janesville Jets.

As we continue through our sponsored weekend, our premier sponsor, Imaging Associates, will continue to provide t-shirts throughout the night, along with our foam claws being handed out to the first 500 fans through the doors!

Puck drops at 7:30pm with doors opening at 6:00pm, keep reading for all the updates since our last home series.

Important Updates: - A new state law has been put in place requiring an ID check at the bar for EVERY patron, please have your ID out and ready for the bartenders. If you are unable to provide your government issued identification, you will not be served.

- Sections 105 and 107 have been extended to the glass, offering more general admission seating on the wet side, closest to the action.

- Along with those sections, the upper bowl on the wet side will now be open at every game! Your outpouring support has been amazing, and we can't wait to continue to accommodate Anchorage.

- Sections 101 and 103 remain reserved for our VIP section but changes have been implemented. Instead of having the VIP bar located on ice level, we will now have seating extended to the glass for our VIP guests. The VIP bar will now be the Sully Gold room, located directly behind section 103.

- The Sully Gold Room will now be exclusive to our VIP's and sponsors; offering premium cocktails, food and TV's that will showcase the game live so you don't miss any of the action.

We want to thank you for your continued support going into the new year, we are so excited for the second half of the season. We will see you all this weekend!

