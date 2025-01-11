Brahmas Sweep New Mexico Ice Wolves
January 11, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Lone Star Brahmas News Release
The Lone Star Brahmas hit the road this weekend to take on the New Mexico Ice Wolves in a two-game series.
Despite heavy snow throughout the roadtrip, the Brahmas remained in high spirits as they arrived at Outpost Arena.
In typical Brahma fashion, they left triumphant.
The Pride of Vermont, otherwise known as Ryan Comishock, wanted to head back to Texas. Comishock secured the sweep in a shootout, the second of the weekend, allowing the Brahmas to leave Mew Mexico with a 2-1 win.
Make sure to tune in next weekend as the Brahmas take on the Oklahoma City Warriors at home.
• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...
North American Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2025
- Weekend Recap January 10-11 - Minot Minotauros
- Brahmas Sweep New Mexico Ice Wolves - Lone Star Brahmas
- Ice Wolves Fall in Shootout to Brahmas - New Mexico Ice Wolves
- McKay's Two Late Goals Energize Bugs to Improbable Sweep Over IceRays - Shreveport Mudbugs
- Black Bears Claw Their Way to Sweep of Mountain Kings - Maryland Black Bears
- Hat Tricks Ground the Aviators in 4-2 Victory - Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks
- Rhinos Fall 7-4 to Jackalopes in Game #1 - El Paso Rhinos
- Home Game Day: Janesville Jets vs. Anchorage Wolverines - Anchorage Wolverines
- Wings Hold Tight Game, But Fall to Bobcats Friday - Aberdeen Wings
- First 2025 Road Series Leads to Split with Windigo - Minnesota Wilderness
- Devlin's Overtime Goal Lifts Wolverines Over Jets - Anchorage Wolverines
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.