Brahmas Sweep New Mexico Ice Wolves

January 11, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Lone Star Brahmas News Release







The Lone Star Brahmas hit the road this weekend to take on the New Mexico Ice Wolves in a two-game series.

Despite heavy snow throughout the roadtrip, the Brahmas remained in high spirits as they arrived at Outpost Arena.

In typical Brahma fashion, they left triumphant.

The Pride of Vermont, otherwise known as Ryan Comishock, wanted to head back to Texas. Comishock secured the sweep in a shootout, the second of the weekend, allowing the Brahmas to leave Mew Mexico with a 2-1 win.

Make sure to tune in next weekend as the Brahmas take on the Oklahoma City Warriors at home.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.