Devlin's Overtime Goal Lifts Wolverines Over Jets

January 11, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Wolverines have returned to the Sullivan's ice, and with the stands packed, they served up a 4-3 overtime win against the Janesville Jets.

Jakub Bednarik put the Wolverines on the board 12 minutes into the first frame, getting the lone goal of the period.

The Jets leveled the score in the second, followed by Toby Carlson giving the Wolverines the lead once more two minutes into the third.

Janesville provided a show, gaining two goals throughout the third period. Drew Nelson secured his third goal of the season with less than four minutes on the clock, tying the game for the Wolverines.

The game was forced into overtime, with the Wolverines on a man advantage heading into the extra period.

Brock Devlin ended the game after bringing the puck into the zone and hitting top shelf stick side.

The lighting specialists made the arena feel alive, with teal and blue lights covering the ice during the starting lineup; and the resemblance of the goal light raging throughout the arena after a Wolverines goal.

The experience is something you can't get anywhere else in town, and the production has formed into one you would see in the pros.

There are two more games of this series, with a 7:30pm puck drop tomorrow and 4:00pm on Sunday.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2025

Devlin's Overtime Goal Lifts Wolverines Over Jets - Anchorage Wolverines

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.