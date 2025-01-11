Black Bears Claw Their Way to Sweep of Mountain Kings

The Maryland Black Bears were involved in a gritty, high-scoring contest on Friday night with the New Hampshire Mountain Kings where they got a 7-5 win and eyed a sweep on Saturday night. And in another gritty contest, the Black Bears worked to complete the sweep with a 4-3 win.

Maryland got the scoring started with a rebound goal from the slot by forward Isac Nielsen to make it 1-0 in the first period. Later in the opening frame, the Black Bears added to their lead with a power play goal from defenseman Dylan Gordon, who took a slap shot from the point that found its way through a screen and beat Mountain Kings' goaltender Sam Scopa to make it 2-0.

New Hampshire responded in the second period with a goal from forward Oli Genest, who scored on a one-time slap shot on the power play from the near circle to make the score 2-1. Mountain Kings' forward Frank D'Ancona tied the game on a wrist shot from the slot to make it 2-2. In the third period, New Hampshire forward Kim Hilmersson redirected a puck on the power play off of his face and into the net to give the Mountain Kings their first lead of the weekend by the score of 3-2. However, the Black Bears responded with a goal from forward Riley Fast less than two minutes later, letting a wrist shot go from the high slot to the top left corner, tying the game at 3-3. Maryland then took the lead five minutes later with a goal from forward Tanner Duncan on the power play, tipping a pass five-hole from forward Harrison Smith for a 4-3 lead. Black Bears' goaltender Ryan Denes made some big saves down the stretch to preserve the 4-3 win, making 22 saves in the winning effort.

Maryland will hit the road for the next two weekends in New Jersey on Friday, January 17th, and Saturday, January 18th. This is followed up with a trip to face off with the Northeast Generals on Saturday, January 25th, and Sunday, January 26th. The Black Bears will return home to face the Elmira Aviators for a two-game set starting on Friday, January 31st. All games can be streamed on NAHLTV.

