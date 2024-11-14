Hunter Named CFL's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman

November 14, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Canadian Football League announced today that offensive lineman Ryan Hunter has been named the league's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman for 2024.

Hunter becomes the second straight Argonaut to take home the league's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman award (Dejon Allen, 2023). The 2023 and 2024 All-CFL player has solidified an offensive line helping clear lanes for the league's second-leading rushing unit at 121.3 yards per game. The Bowling Green product has started all 18 games this season and aided an offense that sits atop the CFL averaging 28.6 points per game. The third-year Argo has started multiple games at guard and tackle in 2024. This is the first time the Argos have gone back-to-back winning this award since Mike Kiselak won in 1996 and 1997.

