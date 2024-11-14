Anderson Named CFL's Most Outstanding Rookie for 2024

November 14, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - Canadian Football's best first-year player officially resides in Edmonton.

Linebacker Nick Anderson became the Elks fifth winner of the CFL Most Outstanding Rookie honours, and the first since 2015. He joins former winners wide receiver Derel Walker (2015), linebacker Dexter McCoil (2014), wide receiver Shalon Baker (2015), and wide receiver Brian Kelly (1979).

The 24-year-old linebacker was the recipient of the Jackie Parker Trophy for the player adjudged to be the best rookie in the West Division, marking the second straight year an Elks player has captured the award (Kai Gray, 2023). Anderson beat out East Division nominee Hamilton Tiger-Cats receiver Shemar Bridges for the league's Most Outstanding Rookie honours.

The Tulane product recorded one of the best defensive first years in both Green and Gold and CFL history, finishing first in the Canadian Football League in total tackles (116) and tying teammate Nyles Morgan for the CFL defensive tackle title with 111. Anderson recorded the second most defensive tackles by a rookie since the league started recording tackles as a stat in 1987, trailing only Barrin Simpson's rookie record of 115 tackles set in 2001 as a member of the B.C. Lions. His 111 defensive tackles ranks as the sixth most productive tackling season in Double E history.

The 5-foot-11 linebacker recorded at least six tackles in 11 of 18 games played this season, including a season-high 10 in the Elks season finale against Toronto. In addition to his impressive tackle total, Anderson notched three sacks, one interception, and two forced fumbles to garner the CFL's Most Outstanding Rookie nod.

EE MOST OUTSTANDING ROOKIE WINNERS

Nick Anderson (LB) - 2024

Derel Walker (WR) - 2015

Dexter McCoil (LB) - 2014

Shalon Baker (WR) - 1995

Brian Kelly (WR) - 1979

EE JACKIE PARKER TROPHY WINNERS (WEST DIVISION'S MOST OUTSTANDING ROOKIE)

Nick Anderson (LB) - 2024

Kai Gray (DB) - 2023

Derel Walker (WR) - 2015

Dexter McCoil (LB) - 2014

J.C. Sherritt (LB) - 2011

Shalon Baker (WR) - 1995

Stanley Blair (DB) - 1987

Stewart Hill (LB) - 1984

Brian Kelly (WR) - 1979

