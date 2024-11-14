Officiating Crew Named for 111th Grey Cup
November 14, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
VANCOUVER - The season's 10 highest-rated Canadian Football League (CFL) officials will be taking the field for the 111th Grey Cup on Sunday, November 17.
The championship, featuring the internationally acclaimed Jonas Brothers in the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show, will be played from BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Sunday, November 17 with kickoff slated for 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. A limited number of tickets are still available via Ticketmaster. The 111th Grey Cup will be broadcast live across the nation on TSN, CTV and RDS. CBS Sports Network will exclusively televise the Grey Cup in the U.S. Viewers outside of North America can tune-in for free via the league's livestreaming platform, CFL+.
Referee | No. 31 | Ben Major
19th season | 335 games | 8th Grey Cup
Umpire | No. 45 | Adam Paradowski
11th season | 160 games | 1st Grey Cup
Down Judge | No. 19 | Chris Shapka
10th season | 172 games | 4th Grey Cup
Line Judge | No. 81 | Walt Hawrysh
8th season | 125 games | 2nd Grey Cup
Side Judge | No. 65 | Iain Cropper
8th season | 88 games | 1st Grey Cup
Back Judge | No. 40 | Kevin Riopel
7th season | 76 games | 2nd Grey Cup
Field Judge | No. 73 | Brian Chrupalo
19th season | 314 games | 7th Grey Cup
Backup Referee | No. 28 | Andre Proulx
26th season | 444 games | 10th Grey Cup
Backup Official | No. 49 | Jordan Titosky
8th season | 87 games | 1st Grey Cup
Backup Official | No. 46 | Rob Skaggs
22nd season | 366 games | 7th Grey Cup
The crew will be supported by an off-field officiating staff:
Vice-President, Officiating - Darren Hackwood
Senior Manager, Football & Officiating Development - Laurence Pontbriand
Supervisor, Officiating - Carey Anderson
Manager, Officiating and Replay Official - Al Bradbury
Video Official - Dave Foxcroft
Video Official - Andy Fantuz
