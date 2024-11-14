Officiating Crew Named for 111th Grey Cup

November 14, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







VANCOUVER - The season's 10 highest-rated Canadian Football League (CFL) officials will be taking the field for the 111th Grey Cup on Sunday, November 17.

The championship, featuring the internationally acclaimed Jonas Brothers in the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show, will be played from BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Sunday, November 17 with kickoff slated for 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. A limited number of tickets are still available via Ticketmaster. The 111th Grey Cup will be broadcast live across the nation on TSN, CTV and RDS. CBS Sports Network will exclusively televise the Grey Cup in the U.S. Viewers outside of North America can tune-in for free via the league's livestreaming platform, CFL+.

Referee | No. 31 | Ben Major

19th season | 335 games | 8th Grey Cup

Umpire | No. 45 | Adam Paradowski

11th season | 160 games | 1st Grey Cup

Down Judge | No. 19 | Chris Shapka

10th season | 172 games | 4th Grey Cup

Line Judge | No. 81 | Walt Hawrysh

8th season | 125 games | 2nd Grey Cup

Side Judge | No. 65 | Iain Cropper

8th season | 88 games | 1st Grey Cup

Back Judge | No. 40 | Kevin Riopel

7th season | 76 games | 2nd Grey Cup

Field Judge | No. 73 | Brian Chrupalo

19th season | 314 games | 7th Grey Cup

Backup Referee | No. 28 | Andre Proulx

26th season | 444 games | 10th Grey Cup

Backup Official | No. 49 | Jordan Titosky

8th season | 87 games | 1st Grey Cup

Backup Official | No. 46 | Rob Skaggs

22nd season | 366 games | 7th Grey Cup

The crew will be supported by an off-field officiating staff:

Vice-President, Officiating - Darren Hackwood

Senior Manager, Football & Officiating Development - Laurence Pontbriand

Supervisor, Officiating - Carey Anderson

Manager, Officiating and Replay Official - Al Bradbury

Video Official - Dave Foxcroft

Video Official - Andy Fantuz

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from November 14, 2024

Officiating Crew Named for 111th Grey Cup - CFL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.