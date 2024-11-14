Grant Named CFL's Most Outstanding Special Teams Player
November 14, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO - The Canadian Football League announced today that return specialist Janarion Grant has been named the CFL's Most Outstanding Special Teams Player for 2024.
Grant ranked first in the CFL in punt return yards (989), punt return average (14.8), and punt return touchdowns (3), finished second in kick return average (24.4), and fourth in kick return yards (1,000). He also ran back a 103-yard kick return for a touchdown. The Rutgers product had the fifth-best punt return season in Argos history. This marks the second consecutive season the Argos have secured the Most Outstanding Special Teams Player Award after Javon Leake won it in 2023. The last time the Argos won back-to-back Most Outstanding Special Teams Player Awards was 2006 and 2007 with Noel Prefontaine and Dominique Dorsey, respectively.
