Jorgen Hus Claims 2024 Jake Gaudaur Veterans' Award

November 14, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







VANCOUVER - The Saskatchewan Roughriders' Jorgen Hus has been named the recipient of the Jake Gaudaur Veterans' Award. The long snapper becomes the 14th player to be recognized with the Canadian Football League's (CFL) annual award since its inception in 2010.

"As a teammate, as a leader and as a person, Jorgen lives by the values held most dear by our country's veterans," said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. "He is a shining example of the wealth of talent, and the tremendous quality of character that flow throughout our league. His actions in the locker room and in the community are a true inspiration to his fellow players and young athletes everywhere."

The Jake Gaudaur Veterans' Award recognizes a Canadian CFL player who best demonstrates the attributes of Canada's Veterans - strength, perseverance, courage, comradeship and contribution to Canadian communities. The late Jake Gaudaur - a distinguished Veteran of the Second World War and the longest-serving Commissioner in CFL history - embodied these qualities through his service to the country and the Canadian football community.

"Jorgen has shown a true commitment to his team and community, embodying the traits of Canadian Veterans such as Jake Gaudaur and countless others. Throughout his nine-year career, he has shown dedication and professionalism. Congratulations Jorgen; you are a truly deserving recipient of this year's award," said the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence.

Hus is the team's longest-serving member and one of its most reliable players, having only missed nine games across a nine-year career. He takes exceptional care of his body through preparation, nutrition and recovery to ensure he is always ready and able to compete at the highest level. In addition to being a consummate professional, Hus is an exceptional teammate. Being born and raised in Saskatoon, he is uniquely positioned to provide a warm welcome to newcomers, helping them adjust to life in Saskatchewan as his home becomes theirs, as well.

The former University of Regina Ram has been a deeply committed ambassador for the team and the Saskatchewan Roughriders Foundation throughout his career. He is one of a few players who have undertaken the Win with Wellness presentation series training to assist the program in sharing Ministry of Education-approved mental health resources. Since the beginning of 2023, he has made 127 school presentations through Win with Wellness and the Rider Reading program, which promotes reading and literacy, reaching 6,002 students across 28 communities. Hus has also made 27 additional community appearances in support of Grow the Game Football Camps, while also serving as a Ronald McDonald House Ambassador and visiting the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital.

Hus was selected by a committee made up of CFL ON TSN analyst and former Honorary Colonel of 417 Combat Support Squadron, Glen Suitor, CFL Players' Association Interim Executive Director, Peter Dyakowski, CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie and representatives from Veteran Affairs Canada.

Jorgen Hus received the Jake Gaudaur Veterans' Award at the sold-out CFL Awards, presented by Securian Canada, as part of the 2024 Grey Cup Festival. The 111th Grey Cup, featuring the internationally-acclaimed Jonas Brothers in the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show, will be played at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Sunday, November 17, with kickoff slated for 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. A limited number of tickets are still available via Ticketmaster. The championship contest will be broadcast live across the nation on TSN, CTV and RDS. CBS Sports Network will exclusively televise the Grey Cup in the U.S. Viewers outside of North America can tune in via the league's livestreaming platform, CFL+.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from November 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.