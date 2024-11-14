Rolan Milligan Jr. Becomes Second CFL Defensive Back to Win Most Outstanding Defensive Player

November 14, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







After a sensational season on both defence and special teams, the Saskatchewan Roughriders are thrilled to celebrate the selection of Rolan Milligan Jr. as the CFL's Most Outstanding Defensive Player for 2024.

Milligan was an impact player all season long for the Green and White, showing up all over the field to make a play while also elevating those around him. He becomes just the second defensive back in league history to win the Most Outstanding Defensive Player award, following Jovon Johnson (2011). Milligan Jr. Is the third Roughrider to receive the award, after defensive linemen Jearld Baylis (1993) and John Chick (2009).

A leader on defence and a noted ballhawk opposing quarterbacks must always account for,Milligan Jr. is always ready to make a play on the football. He was responsible for 111 defensive plays during the regular season, ranking fifth in the CFL (and first among non-linebackers). He made a league-leading eight interceptions (the sixth-best season total in Roughriders history) and when he wasn't picking it off, he was knocking it down, registering 10 pass deflections (fourth in the CFL).MilliganJr. also made 71 defensive tackles, including two for a loss, in 16 regular-season games.

Milligan started at defensive halfback in both post-season games, making a game-sealing interception in the Western Semi-Final and adding a pass knockdown and seven tackles over both playoff games.

In addition to his many accomplishments on defence,MilliganJr. also showed up big on special teams, ranking third in the CFL and second on the team with 20 special teams tackles. He made an additional two special teams tackles in the West Final.

He accomplished all of that after returning from a season-ending foot injury he suffered in the Roughriders' fourth game of 2023.

The Lake Wales, Fla. native was named the top defensive back in the CFL by Pro Football Focus in Weeks 1, 5 and 17, and the special teams player for the month of June. He was named to the 2024 All-CFL Team and was the team's nominee in three awards categories: Most Outstanding Player, Most Outstanding Defensive Player and Most Outstanding Special Teams Player.

