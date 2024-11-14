Amar Doman Receives 2024 Commissioner's Award

VANCOUVER - When Amar Doman purchased the BC Lions in 2021, he envisioned a revitalized and roaring fanbase across the province, and a new generation of young football players learning the game and growing through the sport. Little did he realize those planted seeds would begin to bear fruit in just a few years.

As he and his family continue to build and expand upon that dream, Canadian Football League (CFL) Commissioner Randy Ambrosie has recognized their tremendous efforts by presenting Doman with one of the league's most prestigious honours - the Commissioner's Award.

"In three short years, what Amar and his family have created is nothing short of remarkable," said the Commissioner. "When we first met Amar, we were immediately blown away by his incredible business acumen, his passion for positive change, and his focused ambition. In the truest sense of the word, he has inspired the team, the city and this amazing fanbase. As a league, we are stronger with his leadership, and that fact becomes clearer with every excited fan we see and every deafening roar we hear this weekend at Grey Cup."

Doman is the founder and controlling shareholder of Doman Building Materials and he also owns Futura Corporation, collectively employing over 3,500 employees in North America. Since becoming owner of the Lions, the term 'investment' has served as a throughline when defining Doman's impact with and through the team. His investment offered stable ownership, but beyond financial security, Doman was thoroughly emotionally invested in the team's fortunes, proudly wearing that passion on his sleeve.

He invested in people, ensuring staff are empowered through resources and belief in their abilities. He saw a wealth of opportunity through marketing initiatives and innovative outreach, and his people turned potential into sold-out events and enticing entertainment. He invested in the community, championing the sport to build bridges to future generations of CFL stars. In addition to sponsoring the North Shore youth flag football league, he also takes time to personally coach a team.

"This award is in recognition of the foundations that Amar and his family have built, but it's also in celebration of what's to come. I know I'm not alone in saying the CFL and the entire Canadian football community can't wait to see what's next," added the Commissioner.

Amar Doman received the Commissioner's Award at the sold-out CFL Awards, presented by Securian Canada, as part of the 2024 Grey Cup Festival.

