Long-Time Roughrider Jorgen Hus Is the 2024 Jake Gaudaur Veterans' Award Winner

November 14, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders are thrilled to celebrate long snapper Jorgen Hus after he was announced as the recipient of the 2024 Jake Gaudaur Veterans' Award at the CFL Awards, presented by Securian Canada, on Thursday evening.

The Jake Gaudaur Veterans' Award recognizes a Canadian CFL player who best demonstrates the attributes of Canada's Veterans - strength, perseverance, courage, comradeship and contribution to Canadian communities.

"Jorgen embodies what it means to be a Saskatchewan Roughrider, showing incredible commitment to his craft on the field while also spending numerous hours giving back to the people of our province," said Roughrider President and CEO Craig Reynolds. "I cannot think of a more deserving recipient than Jorgen, who has given his heart and soul to the Club and the province for the last nine seasons."

Hus is the team's longest-serving member and has been exceptionally reliable, having only missed nine games across a nine-year career. He takes exceptional care of his body through preparation, nutrition and recovery to ensure he is always ready and able to compete at the highest level. In addition to being a consummate professional, Hus is an exceptional teammate. Being born and raised in Saskatoon, he is uniquely positioned to provide a warm welcome to newcomers, helping them adjust to life in Saskatchewan as his home becomes theirs, as well.

The former University of Regina Ram has been a deeply committed ambassador for the team and the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation throughout his career. He is one of a few players who have undertaken the Win with Wellness presentation series training to assist the program in sharing Ministry of Education-approved mental health resources. Since the beginning of 2023, he has made 127 school presentations through Win with Wellness and the Rider Reading program, which promotes reading and literacy, reaching 6,002 students across 28 communities. Hus has also made 27 additional community appearances in support of Grow the Game Football Camps, while also serving as a Ronald McDonald House Ambassador and regularly visiting the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital.

"From the moment I began working with Jorgen when he was a rookie nine years ago, I knew he had the character, drive and compassion required to make a difference in our community," said Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation Executive Director Cindy Fuchs. "Jorgen has impacted tens of thousands of youth over his time with the Club, and the Foundation could not ask for a more dedicated Ambassador to represent its programs and our province."

Hus is the third straight Saskatchewan Roughrider to win the award, following Dan Clark (2022) and Brayden Lenius (2023). Former Roughrider linebacker Mike McCullough was the first recipient of the Jake Gaudaur Veterans' Award, in 2010. Roughriders' fullback Graeme Bell was the winner two years later.

"Having three Saskatchewan Roughriders in three years receive the Jake Gaudaur Veterans' Award is an incredible point of pride for us and underlines our commitment, and the commitment of our players, to the people of Saskatchewan," said Reynolds. "Nothing means more to us than Rider Nation, and we thank every member of our team, including Jorgen, who gave their time to the province we call home."

Hus was selected by a committee made up of CFL ON TSN analyst and former Honorary Colonel of 417 Combat Support Squadron Glen Suitor, CFL Players' Association Interim Executive Director Peter Dyakowski, CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie and representatives from Veterans Affairs Canada.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from November 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.