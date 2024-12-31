Hunter Called Up

December 31, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the call-up of forward Dalton Hunter to the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers.

Hunter, 27, sits third in team scoring for Fayetteville, and has already matched his career goal total through the first 24 games of the 2024-25 campaign (13g+7a). Prior to the start of the season, the Greensburg, Penn. product registered 13 goals and 22 assists in 58 games with the Marksmen.

Wheeling's call brings up Hunter's second ECHL opportunity following a three-game debut with the Fort Wayne Komets in December of 2024.

The Nailers face off at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday against the Reading Royals, while the Marksmen visit the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs for a 6:05 p.m. puck drop at the Berglund Center.

Fayetteville will return to home ice with a 7 p.m. puck drop on Friday, January 10 for Video Game Night at the Crown Coliseum. Single-game tickets to Video Game Night and all 2024-25 home games are available at marksmenhockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from December 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.