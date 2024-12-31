Bellefuille Signed

SPHL

Fayetteville Marksmen







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of forward Austan Bellefuille.

Bellefuille, 26, has recorded 7 (3g+4a) points in 12 games with the FPHL's Blue Ridge Bobcats so far in the 2024-25 season.

Prior to his first professional season, the Framingham, Massachusetts native played collegiate hockey at Nichols College and Curry College, totaling 35 points (13g+22a) in 88 games.

Bellefuille and the Marksmen take on the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on the road at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday before finishing up a four-game road trip in Peoria and Quad City.

SPHL Stories from December 31, 2024

