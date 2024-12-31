Dawgs Captain Nick Ford Named SPHL Player of the Week

December 31, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The SPHL announced Tuesday that Roanoke forward Nick Ford has been named the SPHL Player of the Week for December 23-29.

Ford came up big in each of Roanoke's home wins over the weekend, tallying two goals in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over Huntsville before notching another goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-4 win vs. Knoxville. This marks the second time this season that Ford has earned the league's Player of the Week honors after he shared the award with former Dawg Joe Widmar back in November. The Chicago native is currently tied for the league lead in assists (21), while ranking second in points (30), power-play points (10), power-play assists (nine), and shorthanded goals (two). Roanoke has won 12 of its last 15 games, including nine straight games at home dating back to November 2. This recognition marks the 13th time in franchise history that Roanoke has been selected for the SPHL Player of the Week award.

The Rail Yard Dawgs are at home tonight, December 31 against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Puck drop is slated for 6:05 P.M. EST at Berglund Center. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from December 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.