Thunderbolts Host 5,000+ for New Year's Eve Game

December 31, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville, In.: Despite the end result being a 5-1 loss to the Huntsville Havoc, the over 5,000 fans that came out to Ford Center on Tuesday night were treated to some fireworks on the ice, as well as a magnificent fireworks show above the ice after the game. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Friday, January 3rd against the Quad City Storm at 7:05pm CT.

Some early excitement came as a result of a solid fight for captain Matthew Hobbs, getting the better of Huntsville's Matt Allen only 2:09 into the game. Despite outshooting Huntsville 15-10 in the opening frame, it was the Havoc who took a 2-0 lead off goals from Connor Fries and Giovanni Procopio. In the second period, goals from Buster Larsson and Jack Jaunich extended the Huntsville lead to 4-0, before the Thunderbolts got on the scoreboard with Brendan Harrogate's team-leading 10th goal of the season, assisted by Tyson Gilmour and Grayson Valente. Evansville heavily led the third period shots 12-4, however the Havoc managed to add one final goal from Charlie Risk, 5-1 Havoc the final score.

Harrogate finished with Evansville's goal, while Cole Ceci finished with 24 saves on 29 shots. The Thunderbolts and Havoc meet again on Friday, March 28th at Von Braun Center, face-off set for 7:05pm CT.

