Ishizuka, Brkin the Heroes in 4-3 Win on New Year's Eve

December 31, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

(MACON, Ga.) - After letting a 3-0 first period lead slip away, Tao Ishizuka's power play goal and Bailey Brkin's 22 third period saves secured one last win for the Mayhem in 2024.

The scoring came early and often for the Mayhem. Jake Goldowski started the New Year's Eve party with a power play goal just 3:07 into the first period, and Conor Witherspoon scored one of his own at the 5:49 mark. 59 seconds later, Goldowski potted another to chase Pensacola goaltender Cody Karpinski, as the Mayhem held a 3-0 lead not even seven minutes into the first period. The Ice Flyers responded though, with goals by Tim Faulkner and Cayden Cahill inside the final 2:12 of the first period to cut the three goal lead down to just one.

In the second, the Ice Flyers wasted no time evening the game, with a goal by Doug Elgstam at the 1:38 mark, and turned the game on its head. The second period became a tight-checking one from there, as the frame ended with the score still 3-3, and both teams mustering just four shots-on-goal each in the period.

Both Brkin and former Mayhem goaltender Brody Claeys traded spectacular saves in the third, before Faulkner found himself guilty of a cross-check at the 10:55 mark of the period. The penalty resulted in a 4-on-3 power play for Macon, and Tao Ishizuka ripped one past Claeys to give the Mayhem the lead for good. Spectacular defensive play from the Mayhem down the stretch and a superhuman effort from Bailey Brkin secured the win for Macon to close out the year.

