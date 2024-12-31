Bulls Unveil Roster Updates

December 31, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Birmingham Bulls News Release







The Birmingham Bulls have made key roster moves ahead of tonight's game against the Knoxville Ice Bears. Forward Arkhip Ledziankou has been called up to the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings.

To add the lineup, the Bulls acquired Alex Laplante in a trade with Pensacola. Laplante will make his debut with the Bulls tonight, bringing physicality and offensive potential to the team.

Stay tuned for updates as the Bulls take on the Knoxville Icebears.

