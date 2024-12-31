Bulls Unveil Roster Updates
December 31, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)
Birmingham Bulls News Release
The Birmingham Bulls have made key roster moves ahead of tonight's game against the Knoxville Ice Bears. Forward Arkhip Ledziankou has been called up to the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings.
To add the lineup, the Bulls acquired Alex Laplante in a trade with Pensacola. Laplante will make his debut with the Bulls tonight, bringing physicality and offensive potential to the team.
Stay tuned for updates as the Bulls take on the Knoxville Icebears.
Check out the Birmingham Bulls Statistics
• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...
SPHL Stories from December 31, 2024
- Dawgs Captain Nick Ford Named SPHL Player of the Week - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Bulls Unveil Roster Updates - Birmingham Bulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Birmingham Bulls Stories
- Bulls Unveil Roster Updates
- Bulls Take Down the Mayhem 3-2 on Legends Night
- Birmingham Bulls Announce Roster Changes and Additions
- "Is Your House on Fire, Clark?": Bulls Bring the Heat in Holiday Win over ThunderBolts
- Bulls Triumph over Pensacola Ice Flyers at Home