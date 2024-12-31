Peoria Defeats Quad City 5-2 in New Year's Eve Clash

PEORIA, IL - A solid outing by key Rivermen veterans set the stage for a triumphant end to 2024 as the Peoria Rivermen defeated the Quad City Storm 5-2 at Carver Arena on Tuesday night.

Quad City was the beneficiary of three straight power-plays in the first couple minutes of the game and they made the most of the good fortune and took an early 1-0 lead. But the Rivermen responded just two minutes later. Alec Baer gave a pass and got one back from Zach Wilkie at the deep slot. Seeing all kinds of room, Baer streaked down the slot and rifled a wrist shot into the back of the net to tie the game 1-1. Jordan Ernst then added a tally on the power play as his high-rising wrist-shot from the top of the right-wing circle gave Peoria a 2-1 lead. Then, late in the period, Chase Spencer walked in from the right-wing point and executed a nifty toe-drag and release that caught the Quad City netminder off-guard. Spencer's shot sailed into the net before goaltender Brent Moran could react and it gave the Rivermen a 3-1 lead.

The second period belonged to the netminders as Moran and Rivermen goaltender Colby Muise made several high-quality saves to keep the Rivermen lead at two through forty minutes of play. Up 3-1 going into the third, the Rivermen extended their lead just 95 seconds into the period as Alec Baer followed up on a Jordan Gagnon shot. Baer poked the rebound in between the legs of Moran and into the net to secure his second goal of the game. Ernst also added on his second goal while on the power play as he one-timed a Zach Nazzarett pass from below the goal-line into the net to put the Rivermen up 5-1. Though Quad City closed out the game with a lat e goal at the 19:56 mark of the third period it was too little too late.

Peoria skated to their third consecutive victory and took the lead in the battle for the War on I-74 Trophy. The Rivermen will open up 2025 with a home game against the Fayetteville Marksmen on Friday, January 3 at 7:15 pm before heading on the road against the Evansville Thunderbolts on Saturday, January 4.

