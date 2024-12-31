Dysen Skinner Returns to Macon
December 31, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)
Macon Mayhem News Release
(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Tuesday that goaltender Dysen Skinner has returned to the team after his call-up to the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators.
Skinner was called up by the Gladiators on Saturday for their two-game series against the Norfolk Admirals, and started in their game on Sunday, saving 33 of 39 shots in the 6-3 loss. The call-up is a spectacular achievement for Skinner, who began his professional career in the FPHL this season.
In a corresponding move, the Mayhem have released emergency backup goaltender Zach Denny.
The Mayhem return home for a New Year's Eve Party tonight at 6 p.m. against the Pensacola Ice Flyers. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.
