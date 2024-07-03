How Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC's Evolution Is Sustaining Its Success: USL All Access

July 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

On this week's edition of USL All Access, hosts Mike Watts and Devon Kerr welcome Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Sporting Director Stephen Hogan to the show, where they discuss the evolution of a Switchbacks side that is now among the better defensive units in the USL Championship at the midpoint of the 2024 regular season, and exciting news on what's coming soon for the club's development structure.

Watts and Kerr also discuss the departure of Head Coach Danny Stone at Phoenix Rising FC after the side's defeat against Memphis 901 FC and the broader challenges the defending Championship title holders are facing currently, take a look at all of the action on a busy Fourth of July holiday weekend, and make their picks for the Championship's Midseason Awards.

