Rowdies Transfer Zach Herivaux to Rhode Island

July 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced on Wednesday that the club has reached a transfer agreement to send midfielder Zach Herivaux to USL Championship side Rhode Island FC, pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, the terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Herivaux leaves Tampa Bay after 18 months with the club. The midfielder joined the Rowdies ahead of the 2023 season after two seasons with Eastern Conference foe Birmingham Legion FC. Herivaux played in seven matches and scored one goal across all competitions before suffering a hamstring injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the 2023 season. He made his return to the field this season as a substitute against Sacramento Republic FC on June 1 and made two more appearances off the bench following that.

Transaction: Rowdies transfer midfielder Zach Herivaux to Rhode Island FC

Name: Zach Herivaux

Position: Midfielder/Defender

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 160

Date of Birth: February 1, 1996 (28)

Nationality: Haiti/Japan/America

Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts

