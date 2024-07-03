New Mexico United Remains Perfect at Home, Beats Orange County in Front Largest Crowd in USL this Season

July 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United bested Orange County SC by a 2-0 score in front of the USL Championship's largest crowd of the season on Wednesday night. 12,147 screaming fans filled Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park, as United moved their home record to 7-0-0 on the year. An own goal early in the second half, and a tap home of Abdi Mohamed paced the Black & Yellow, who remain at the top of the USL Championship Western Conference.

Avionne Flanagan was a terrific contributor for the Black & Yellow on Saturday night, and his pace on the right side created havoc all evening. In the 50th minute, Flanagan drove down the right side toward the end line, and cut the ball back across goal. Orange County's Ashton Miles attempted to clear the low cross, but his stab tucked the ball over the endline for an own goal, and a 1-0 United lead. The tally represented the second own goal in as many weeks that was created by a Flanagan cross.

United would double their advantage in the73rd minute, as Marco Micaletto sent a lobbed cross in from the left side off a set piece. Abdi Mohamed found the end of the curling ball, tapping back across goal for his second goal in as many matches and a 2-0 lead that New Mexico would not relinquish.

United's next match is on the road in Los Angeles, taking on LAFC in the Quarterfinal of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Hundreds of fans plan to make the trip to the City of Angels, including 180+ on a chartered plane.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.