Hartford Defeated by Loudoun 3-0

July 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford was unable to stop a strong attacking performance from Loudoun United on their home field tonight, losing 3-0 at Segra Field in Virginia.

There was little attacking action through the first 20 minutes of tonight's match, with only three total shots taken and none that challenged either goalkeeper. The home side turned the pace of the match up a notch in the 25th minute, breaking through to score a goal off the foot of Wesley Leggett. Florian Valot played a cross into the box that deflected off of Thomas Vancaeyezeele and fell to Legget, who played it off his chest and struck his left-footed shot to the bottom right corner to give Loudoun the 1-0 lead.

10 minutes after conceding, Hartford created their best scoring chance of the half. Marcus Epps fed the ball to Michee Ngalina in the box, and the winger laid the ball off for Younes Boudadi in-stride towards goal. Boudadi tried to beat Hugo Fauroux at the near post, but Loudoun's keeper charged off his line to make the save.

Hartford had to defend a determined attacking effort from Loudoun in the late stages of the half, and couldn't keep the home side from doubling their lead. Joe Farrell made a heroic clearance off the goal line after Florian Valot beat Renan Ribeiro in the 42nd minute, but Zach Ryan found the back of the net minutes later in stoppage time. It was Leggett on the distribution end this time, tapping the ball back to Ryan at the top of the box for an open look at goal. Ryan bounced his shot from outside the box past Ribeiro, and Hartford took to the locker room down 2-0.

Loudoun extended their lead in the first minute of the second half, as Leggett and Ryan connected for a second time. Leggett made a run up the right flank and delivered a low cross into the box, and Ryan squared his shot to the near post and into the net.

Hartford searched for a way back into the match, but couldn't find a goal. They challenged Fauroux in the 80th minute after some quality build up play, but the French keeper made a diving save on Mamadou Dieng's header.

Hartford Athletic fall to 5-10-1 with the loss, and will return home for a matchup with Charleston on Friday, July 12th at 7:30pm. Tickets are available at hartfordathletic.com/tickets.

FAST STATS

Shots (On-Target): Hartford 12 (3) Loudoun 19 (11)

Corners: Hartford 3 Loudoun 4

Fouls: Hartford 9 Loudoun 10

Offsides: Hartford 1 Loudoun 0

Possession: Hartford 47.8% Loudoun 52.2%

Passing Accuracy: Hartford 81.5% Loudoun 85.2%

Saves: Hartford 6 Loudoun 3

SCORING SUMMARY

Loudoun:

25Ã¢â¬Â² - Leggett (Valot)

45+1Ã¢â¬Â² - Ryan (Leggett)

46Ã¢â¬Â² - Ryan (Leggett)

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

Hartford:

20' - Scarlett (Yellow)

23' - Farrell (Yellow)

Loudoun:

55' - Skundrich (Yellow)

71' - Tingey (Yellow)

71' - Ribeiro (Yellow)

75' - Loudoun bench (red)

HARTFORD ATHLETIC STARTING LINEUP

40 (GK) Renan Ribeiro, 5 (DF) Triston Hodge (Samadia, 78'); 15 (DF) Joseph Farrell (Akpunonu, 78'); 4 (DF) Jordan Scarlett, 2 (DF) Younes Boudadi, 23 (DF) Thomas Vancaeyezeele, 6 (MF) Beverly Makangila (Dieng, 61'); 7 (FW) Marcus Epps (Asiedu, 45'); 8 (MF) Jay Chapman (Barrera, 68'); 31 (FW) Deshane Beckford, 11 (FW) Michee Ngalina

LOUDOUN UNITED FC STARTING LINEUP

23 (GK) Hugo Fauroux, 22 (DF) Robby Dambrot (Erlandson, 57'); 2 (DF) Keegan Hughes, 5 (DF) Yanis Leerman,6 (DF) Kwame Awuah, 3 (DF) Keegan Tingey, 8 (MF) Florian Valot (Aboukoura, 56'); 4 (MF) Tommy McCabe, 12 (MF) Drew Skundrich (Johnson, 68'); 7 (FW) Wesley Leggett (Bidois, 68'); 14 (FW) Zach Ryan (Francois, 80')

