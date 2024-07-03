Republic FC Celebrates USL Championship's One Millionth Fan of 2024

July 3, 2024

Sacramento Republic FC







Before tonight's match against Las Vegas Lights, USL Championship celebrated a huge milestone, as the One Millionth Fan of 2024 passed through the gates at Heart Health Park. Republic FC consistently draws over 10,000 of the best fans in USL Championship week-in and out, but only one guest could be the lucky honoree.

Just after a few minutes of gates opening, Steven Mansi was excitedly welcomed with confetti and cheers as USL Championship's official "One Millionth Fan of 2024".

Republic FC's emcee Connor Sutton greeted Steven as he walked through the gates to a special surprise. Fate brought Steven to the park tonight - the midweek match is his first home game as a Republic FC fan.

He noted, "Originally I'm from Nevada, and our team was Reno FC that closed down during the COVID pandemic. So then I was just looking for a team still kind of local to support, and that's how I eventually found the USL and Sacramento Republic FC."

The club's 2022 U.S. Open Cup run and Republic's Indomitable Spirit helped attract him to becoming a fan. But now he's forever cemented as a Republic FC fan and a part of the league's history.

Since the inaugural season in 2014, The Indomitable Club has always recognized and valued beyond measure, the unique and unmatchable energy presented by the fans of The Boys in Old Glory Red.

Head Coach Mark Briggs noted the occasion earlier this week: "We're very fortunate to have the fan base that we do...they feel what's going on on the field and they see what's going on on the field. They're there with us, and they give us energy in critical moments."

Last year, USL Championship eclipsed 2 million fans in September, and is well on pace for even more fans this year. Republic FC supported the league's banner year with over 250,000 guests in attendance - including 20,000 fans at its 10th season celebration match. This year, Sacramento continues to be a vanguard club, averaging nearly 10,000 fans at home each match.

