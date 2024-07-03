The Clean Sheet: Perfection at Its Finest

July 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The goalkeeper is an essential position in the sport of soccer, and Rhode Island FC coaches and players have worked tirelessly to ensure the position shines as one of the club's strengths.

The collective effort continued to pay off most recently when the club held El Paso Locomotive FC scoreless in a dominant 3-0 victory. During the win, Perth, Australia native Jackson Lee was in net for the second consecutive match, and collected his third career clean sheet and the fifth in the Ocean State club's growing history thanks to a full team effort.

"All three of our goalkeepers, Jackson Lee, Koke Vegas and Nate Silveira are essential to what we are doing here," said Rhode Island FC Assistant Coach and Director of Goalkeeping Karl Spratt. "It really is a collective effort from the three. My job as a coach is to put them in an environment where their behavior can improve and they can succeed as we give them as much information on the opponent as we can. All the credit has to go to the guys as it is a player's game."

The trio of goalkeepers are a key component to the success of the club as a whole. Spratt works relentlessly with his unit and understands that they each have their own experiences and unique styles. From his point of view, the three shot stoppers are always willing to find ways to improve upon themselves with the help of each other and the coaching staff.

"They are really open minded and always striving to get better," said Spratt. "They have different backgrounds, but all have pro experience. I'm bullish on our goalkeeping group and the framework we have created. It has been a major positive as we continue to make strides as a unit."

Spratt recognized the significance of creating the best conditions for his goalkeepers in order to build on their skills. A crucial skill Spratt prioritizes during training is the mental skills and awareness of his goalkeepers.

"The reading of their game is imperative," said Spratt. "I ask them, 'Can you read the game to understand dangerous situations and prevent them from being really dangerous?' We have multiple goalies making multiple decisions and we have to make sure they make the right ones."

Spratt doesn't view his role as a coach that teaches goalkeepers their position, as all three have years of playing experience, but rather as a leader for his men.

"What's most important to me is their starting positions and that they align with the tactics of the other guys on the pitch," said Spratt. "They know their craft and it's my job to put them in the best spot to be successful."

The goalkeeper position can't succeed on its own. Soccer is a team sport and all eleven players on the field have to work together. Alongside Rhode Island FC Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith and the rest of the technical staff, Spratt acknowledges the importance of bringing the goalkeepers in as members of the full unit and not as a position that is separate from the rest of the squad.

"Khano and I have worked together for a really long time," said Spratt. "We communicate really well as a group. Sometimes teams don't have goalies as part of the full unit, but Khano makes sure that they are. If everyone is aligned and if they can allow our guys to work in a certain way, we will always be able to find ways to play our best."

The Ocean State club has been able to grow the goalkeeper position and load the highlight reel with saves in its short history so far. Whether it's Vegas receiving Team of the Week honors after a clean sheet or Lee recording a career-high eight saves, Spratt and his trio always find ways to improve. A core member of the RIFC technical staff that Smith brought in ahead of the club's inaugural season, Spratt continues to play a pivotal role in the club's inaugural season.

"Khano wanted to hire guys to help in areas of the game that he may not have as much of an expertise in," said Spratt. "Our relationship has made me really improve as an assistant coach as we have to deliver results. In high level sports you are trying to find a balance. Khano is an experienced coach and leader and empowers all of us to express ourselves and is clear with what needs to be accomplished."

Spratt and Rhode Island FC will have the chance to gain a club-record third straight victory and sixth clean sheet this Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET when the club takes on Eastern Conference foe Indy Eleven at Beirne Stadium. Tickets to the next home match are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

