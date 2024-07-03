RDA Announces Coaches for Prep Tier Teams

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC is introducing four additional coaches to lead the Riverhounds Development Academy's newly founded Prep teams. Among the new additions are Cory Northrup, Dan Visser, Phil Harder, and Alesha Kostrzewa to take on the RDA Prep teams.

Cory Northrup, the Volunteer Assistant Coach at St. Vincent College, will be lending his talents to the 2013 and 2016 Boys for the 2024-25 season. Northrup began his coaching journey in the fall of 2022 after graduating from St. Vincent and playing in the program for four years. In addition to his coaching experience, Northrup has his USSF D Coaching License. In his next role, he will lead the RDA Prep 2013 and 2016 Boys in the upcoming season.

Dan Visser, Pittsburgh Riverhounds Sporting Director, also will be coaching the Prep teams for the upcoming season. Visser is in his ninth season with the club, but his first as Sporting Director, which has allowed him to be more involved with the Academy. In addition to his time with the Riverhounds, Visser coached and played at the collegiate level and has obtained his USSF A License. Visser will be coaching the 2014 Boys for the 2024-25 season.

Recent Point Park University graduate Phil Harder also is joining the RDA Prep coaching staff. Harder played for Point Park men's soccer for two years before graduating from the university in May. After training with the First Team during the preseason, Harder is ready to bring his skills to the Academy during the upcoming season and has obtained a UEFA B License. He will be coaching the 2015 RDA Prep Boys.

Alesha Kostrzewa, the fourth and final addition to the RDA Prep coaching staff, is joining the club to coach the 2013-14 Prep Girls this season. Kostrzewa previously coached at the collegiate level, serving as the assistant coach for Albany State's women's soccer team. She has also obtained her USSF D License.

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC is thrilled to be introducing these talented additions to the RDA Prep team and offers a warm welcome to all the new coaches and directors for the upcoming 2024-25 season. Other recent additions to the staff include Boys Regional League Director & Academy Scout, Josh Kremers, Director of Satellite Locations and Partner Programming, Joenal Castma, and many others.

