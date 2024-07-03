OCSC Fall to New Mexico United 2-0

July 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC ended up on the wrong side of a 2-0 scoreline on the road against New Mexico United at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque, NM on Wednesday, July 3. It was the second straight match they were unable to find the scoresheet, as well as allowing two goals.

Although there were a few chances early in the match, the first shot on goal did not come until the 25th minute, courtesy of forward Cameron Dunbar. Defender Ryan Flood had his cross deflected, but the ball still fell into the path of Dunbar, who collected off his chest and fired with his left foot on target. His effort from just outside the box was saved by United goalkeeper Alex Tambakis.

New Mexico had their first shot on target in the 26th minute through midfielder Jacobo Reyes. Midfielder Marco Micaletto played a long through ball over the top into the path of Reyes who was one-on-one with OCSC netminder Colin Shutler. Shutler made a huge save to keep the sides level.

Both sides only managed those efforts on target in the first half, as the teams went into the halftime break. There was still plenty of time for the County Boys to chase a result.

That chase got a bit more difficult in the 50th minute, when a cross played into the box by New Mexico midfielder Avione Flanagan took an unfortunate deflection off OCSC defender Ashton Miles and into an empty net. New Mexico gratefully claimed it anyway, and they found themselves ahead 1-0.

OCSC had a golden opportunity in the 60th minute to draw level. Substitute defender Ryan Doghman whipped in a beautiful cross into the path of forward Ethan Zubak, who was left unmarked in the box. However, Zubak's header sailed over the crossbar and out of play.

The Black and Orange were made to pay for not capitalizing on their chances of equalizing, as they conceded a second goal in the 73rd minute. Micaletto played a free kick that found substitute Abdi Mohamed inside the six-yard-box, who tapped home into the bottom left corner and United extended their lead to 2-0.

Orange County SC were able to generate two shots near the full-time whistle, but neither hit the target, as they finished with just the Dunbar chance as their lone shot on target in the 2-0 defeat at Isotopes Park.

The Black and Orange return home to Championship Stadium on Saturday, July 6 as they host Memphis 901 FC on our Red, White and Brews Fest during Fourth of July Weekend. A limited number of tickets are still available, grab yours today!

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

OCSC 0 0 0

NMU 0 2 2

SCORING SUMMARY:

50' Ashton Miles - OG (NMU)

73' Abdi Mohamed (NMU)

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC

15' Ashish Chattha

71' Ashton Miles

72' Jordan Chavez

83' Bryce Jamison

NEW MEXICO UNITED

76' Daniel Bruce

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP:

Colin Shutler (GK); Owen Lambe (Ben Norris 85'), Jordan Chavez, Ashton Miles, Ryan Flood (Nico Ruiz 71'); Ashish Chattha, Kyle Scott (C), Christian Sorto (Ryan Doghman 57'); Cameron Dunbar, Ethan Zubak, Bryce Jamison

Unused subs: Duran Ferree (GK); Ryan Ayoub, Ben Barjolo, Marcus Lee

Head Coach: Paul Hardyman - Interim

Possession: 41% | Shots: 7 | Shots On Goal: 1 | Corners: 2 | Fouls: 14 | Offsides: 2 |

NEW MEXICO UNITED LINEUP:

Alex Tambakis (GK) (C); Chris Gloster (Abdi Mohamed 62'), Talen Maples, Anthony Herbert, Arturo Astorga; Zico Bailey, Nanan Houssou, Jacobo Reyes (Sergio Rivas 73'), Marco Micaletto (Nicky Hernandez 73'), Avione Flanagan (Greg Hurst 62'); Daniel Bruce (Abu Danladi 84')

Unused subs: Kristopher Shakes (GK); Kalen Ryden

Head Coach: Eric Quill

Possession: 59% | Shots: 19 | Shots On Goal: 5 | Corners: 4 | Fouls: 14 | Offsides: 4 |

Orange County SC vs. New Mexico United

2024 USL Championship | Matchday 17

Date: July 3, 2024

Venue: Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park (Albuquerque, NM)

