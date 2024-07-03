Phoenix Rising FC Makes First Responders' Night on July 19 its Second $1 Beer Night of 2024

July 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Phoenix Rising FC will host its second $1 Beer Night of the 2024 season at Phoenix Rising Stadium on Friday, July 19, in combination with its First Responders' themed match, the club announced today. The match will be broadcast live nationally on CBS Sports Network beginning at 8:00 p.m.

"We held our first $1 Beer Night of the season last match," said Phoenix Rising FC President Bobby Dulle. "Our South end supporters' section sold out, injecting a ton of energy into the stadium for our team. The fans gave their all for 90-plus minutes and to show our appreciation for them and our first responders, we're making our next match our second $1 Beer Night."

In partnership with APS, the First Responders' game will be preceded by the second annual showdown between Arizona police and firefighters. Gates for the public will open at 6:30 p.m.

In addition to $1 Modelos, fans can secure a ticket for the match starting at just $15 and take part in several First Responders-themed initiatives featuring:

Fans can purchase $20 Sideline Tickets to the July 19 match to receive a mini Rising soccer ball AND support the local 493 Firefighters Foundation with a $5 donation by purchasing here.

APS will recognize Arizona first responders who have received grants for new life-saving equipment through their partnership with the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation at halftime.

FREE First Aid kits will be provided to the first 2,000 fans through the gates.

James Smith, the singing firefighter, will preform the national anthem.

Two firetrucks will be on display to hoist the American flag and to create a "splash zone" for Phoenix Rising goal celebrations in the Southwest corner of the stadium.

Children of local firefighters will join team walkouts, leading up to the national anthem.

Anthony Mock, a Captain at the Phoenix Fire Department diagnosed with Occupational Cancer last year, met with the Phoenix Rising players and staff this past week. Mock, who received his early diagnosis through a program made possible by Vincere Cancer Center, shot a video to raise awareness about the importance of taking proactive steps towards maintaining ones' health. The video will be shown at halftime of the July 19 match and on Rising's social media channels.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.