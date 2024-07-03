Rhode Island FC Signs Midfielder Zachary Herivaux

July 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today it has signed midfielder Zachary Herivaux via transfer from Tampa Bay Rowdies, pending league and federation approval. The Brookline, Mass. native brings a wealth of international, USL Championship and Major League Soccer experience to the RIFC midfield with 120 professional appearances since his debut season in 2015.

"Zach brings USL Championship quality and experience to our team as we push forward through the second half of the season," said Rhode Island FC Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith. "With his calmness on the ball and excellent passing ability, Zach adds another weapon to our team in the center of the field."

RIFC's acquisition of Herivaux marks a return to New England for the 28-year-old, whose career began with Major League Soccer side New England Revolution. On May 2, 2015, Herivaux became the third homegrown signing in club history. In 18 career appearances for the Revolution, the Haitian international scored twice and added one assist. During the 2017 season, Herivaux was loaned to San Antonio FC where he made five USL Championship appearances and netted one goal. In 2019, Herivaux added one goal and one assist in 23 loan appearances with Birmingham Legion FC. The following year, Herivaux signed his first USL Championship contract with San Antonio and went on to make eight appearances. At the beginning of the 2021 season, Herivaux signed with Birmingham where he would go on to make 56 appearances in two seasons, adding two goals to his career total.

Herivaux's four seasons in Birmingham marked the most productive of his professional career. The midfielder tallied more than 20 appearances in three of his four seasons where he solidified himself as a regular in the Birmingham starting lineup. During his tenure, Herivaux added three goals and one assist, helping the club to four straight playoff appearances. Following his time in Birmingham, Herivaux made 9 appearances in a season and a half for the Tampa Bay Rowdies before making the move to the Ocean State.

Herivaux will be available for selection when RIFC hosts Indy Eleven at Beirne Stadium on Friday, July 5. Tickets for the match are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

Name: Zachary Herivaux

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6-1

Weight: 160

Birthday: Feb. 1, 1996

Hometown: Brookline, Mass.

Previous teams: Tampa Bay Rowdies, Birmingham Legion FC, San Antonio FC, New England Revolution

Pronunciation: HAIR-EH-VOE

