Hot Rods Season Finale Game Time Changed; Playoff Tickets on Sale

August 31, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - On Tuesday, the Bowling Green Hot Rods announced the 2021 regular season finale against the Wilmington Blue Rocks game time has been changed to 12:05 PM CT. The club also announced 2021 postseason ticket packages are on sale.

The Hot Rods contest on Sunday, September 19 against the Wilmington Blue Rocks (High-A, Washington Nationals) was originally scheduled for 2:05 PM CT. The game will now feature a 12:05 PM CT first pitch between the two clubs to accommodate for Wilmington's extensive travel back to Delaware and for postseason preparation.

The season finale will feature a Princess and Pirate theme with a treasure hunt and tea party pregame. During the game, the Hot Rods will be selling the first 1,000 hot dogs in the ballpark for just 10 cents while all Coca-Cola products will be $2. These special prices are available to all fans as a thank you for an incredible season. The Dime Dog promotion is limited to five hot dogs per transaction.

The club has also announced postseason tickets are on sale. While the Hot Rods hunt down their eighth playoff appearance in club history and fifth-straight, fans can lock in their seat to see history. Ticket packages guarantee entry to all post season games played at Bowling Green Ballpark (a possible maximum of three) for one person. Downstairs general admission tickets will allow fans to pick their seat and will be $20. If fans want to sit in the exclusive Performance Foodservice Club upstairs and behind home plate, they can do so for $45. Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date.

2021 season ticket holders will gain early entry to the ballpark for all games with their season ticket holder credential, being admitted 15-minutes prior to general admission.

The 2021 High-A East postseason will be limited to just two teams, regardless of division, to partake in a five-game championship series. The number-two seed will host the first two games of the series on Tuesday, September 21 and Wednesday, September 22 while the number-one seed will host games on Friday, September 24, Saturday, September 25, and Sunday, September 26. The winner of the five-game series will be crowned league champion.

In the event the Hot Rods do not make the postseason, fans who purchased playoff tickets will have a credit in the amount they paid toward 2022 regular season tickets. Fans can get their tickets by visiting www.bghotrods.com, calling 270-901-2121, or visiting the box office at Bowling Green Ballpark.

