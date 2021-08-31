Hot Rods-Crawdads Series Opener Postponed

August 31, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (69-33) and the Hickory Crawdads (45-54) series-opening contest on Tuesday has been postponed due to rain. Remnants from Hurricane Ida have inundated the region with rain, which is expected to continue through the area into Tuesday night. Tuesday's game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, September 2.

While Wednesday's game will be a single, nine-inning game beginning at 6:35 PM, Thursday's doubleheader will have a 5:05 PM first pitch while gates will open at 4:30 PM. The two games will be seven innings in length with the second contest beginning approximately 40-minutes after the conclusion of game one. Fans who purchased tickets to Tuesday's game may use them at any remaining regular season Hot Rods home game in 2021.

Bowling Green has 12 regular season contests remaining at Bowling Green Ballpark with six this week against the Crawdads. The final six contests will be played September 14-19 against the Wilmington Blue Rocks to close out the 2021 season. The Hot Rods also have a six-game series on the road between those two sets against the Winston-Salem Dash. Fans can get their tickets by visiting www.bghotrods.com, calling 270-901-2121, or visiting the box office at Bowling Green Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from August 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.