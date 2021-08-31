Greenville Drive & Fluor Field to Host Fluor Corporation's Career Night Event During Drive Game on September 2nd

Greenville, SC - The Greenville Drive are excited to host Fluor Career Night on September 2nd at Fluor Field as part of the Greenville Drive's game against the Asheville Tourists. The career night event starts on the stadium concourse when gates open at 6 p.m. The first pitch of the Drive game against the Asheville Tourists, affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, is set for 7p.m.

Fluor Corporation, the long-time naming rights partner of the Greenville Drive, will have a prominent company and recruiting exhibit set up on the Fluor Field concourse in the Power Alley hospitality area near the Sweet Caroline's ice cream concessions stand. Fluor employees and hiring managers will be on site to meet with Drive fans and potential applicants, receive resumes, and provide more information about career opportunities available. On-site interviews will also be conducted for qualified candidates in Fluor's suite.

Fluor is seeking qualified talent to support its Life Sciences, Advanced Technologies, Advanced Manufacturing, Mining & Metals, and Mission Solutions business lines. For these, Fluor is seeking talent across a variety of technical disciplines including process, architecture, instrumentation and controls, piping, structural, electrical, project & construction management, project controls, supply chain and many more.

The Drive will provide a $10 food & beverage ballpark voucher to any fan in attendance that visits Fluor's hiring tent and drops their resume.

Out of an abundance of caution, Fluor representatives will practice social distancing and face masks and hand sanitizer will be available.

For more information on Fluor's Career Night event, visit www.greenvilledrive.com or www.fluor.com/careers.

