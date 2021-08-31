Jersey Shore Makes Their Way to Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium for the First Time.

September baseball is here and so are the Jersey Shore Blue Claws for the first time ever. The Aberdeen IronBirds will face off against the Blue Claws for their second to last six-game home series of the season. The 'Birds sit at 51-49 and are coming off of a 3-3 road trip in Brooklyn. With the 'Claws sitting below 500 (46-53) and 16 games back from 1st place, the IronBirds now have the opportunity to gain in the win column, while also bringing the momentum into a new month of baseball.

Some new IronBirds who were added to the roster last week have definitely made their mark and are heating up. Doran Turchin, TT Bowens and Lamar Sparks are just 3 players who are bringing the hot bats. Bowens and Sparks are batting .353 and .292 respectively. In his last 15 at bats, Turchin is batting .400 with 6 hits and 4 RBIs. You definitely want to keep your eyes on these guys!

As always, the ballpark is a great place to bring the family! There will have some great baseball in store for you this week. So, if you're looking for something to do, head on over to Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium where it is always an affordable and fun time for all!

