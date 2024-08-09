Hot Rods Game Notes

August 9, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Better with the Bats... The Hot Rods offense showed out offensively in their 12-5 win over the Tourists on Thursday. Ryan Spikes launched two long balls, while Brock Jones added another. They were also active on the bases stealing four times. Dylan Lesko earned his first win in Bowling Green, tossing 4.0 innings of relief while only allowing two runs on one hit while striking out six in the 12-5 victory.

A Spike in Production... Ryan Spikes blasted off with two homers in Thursday's game against Asheville. This is a continuation of a good stretch for the Hot Rods infielder. Over his last 10 games, he is 11-for-33 (.333) with one double, two homers, and five RBIs. His pickup in offensive action started in July. He began July with a .192 average and is currently sitting at .223.

Digging into Double Digits... Bowling Green has sported the best average amongst all SAL teams this season, batting .252 over 103 games. Their 12-run performance on Thursday was 11th time the season the Hot Rods have posted double-digit runs. They are 10-1 when scoring 10 or more runs this year, with their only loss coming at home against Greensboro, 13-10, on May 12 at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Hopkins on the Homestretch... Brody Hopkins is making the second start of his High-A career on Friday. His first was successful, going 4.0 innings of one-run baseball, striking out six and walking two. Hopkins was acquired in a trade with the Seattle Mariners in exchange for Randy Arozarena.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.